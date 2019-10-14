Ramesh MS suicide case: Abetment to suicide to be filed against I-T officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jnanabharathi police, who began investigations into the alleged suicide of ex-Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara’s personal assistant Ramesh M S on Saturday morning, have decided to file a case of abetment to suicide against Income Tax (I-T) officials.

Ramesh was found hanging from a tree in Jnanabharathi campus on Saturday morning after he went missing. He had switched off his mobile phone after speaking to two of his friends, to whom he had mentioned about the suicide.

The police took the decision after receiving statements from Ramesh’s wife Soumya and analysing CCTV footage showing four I-T officials entering Ramesh’s house on Thursday afternoon as part of investigations into medical seat blocking in Parameshwar’s Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Sri Siddhartha Medical Sciences & Research Centre in Tumakuru.

ALSO READ: Ramesh MS suicide case - Forensic expert raises points for fair probe

The police said, Soumya, in her statement, has held the four I-T officials, directly responsible for her husband Ramesh’s death.

A senior police officer said: “In her statement, Soumya narrated to the police what happened since Thursday and the police has recorded a video of her statement. Meanwhile, the police, who found the CCTV footage also, came to the conclusion that four of the officials — including a woman — indeed came in an SUV and entered their house. So, we have taken the footage as crucial evidence in the case, besides Ramesh’s suicide note. Now, we have decided to file a case against the I-T officials.”

The officer said Jnanabharathi police, who verified Ramesh’s phone call records, found that he had made the last call to Anil (Parameshwar’s driver) before ending his life. The police have contacted Anil who came to the station and informed that Ramesh had spoken to him over the phone. More than 20 people who had been in constant touch with Ramesh over the last few days, were called to the Jnanabharathi police station to give their statements as well.

The police also called Ramesh’s brother Sathish, who came to the station after Ramesh’s final rites were performed in his native village of Melehalli in Ramanagar on Sunday afternoon.

The police, who on Saturday recovered two mobile phones, Ramesh's suicide note and other belongings at the crime scene, have sent these to the FSL for further examinations.

Parameshwara to become guardian to PA’s kids

G Parameshwara who attended the funeral assured the family that he will take responsibility of the education and well-being of Ramesh’s two children as gratitude towards Ramesh who was sincere at his work and had loyally served him for the past 15 years.