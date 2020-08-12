STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru violence: Police arrest 150 'rioters' protesting 'communal' post on social media

Two people lost their lives in alleged police firing and several others including 60 cops sustained serious injuries

Published: 12th August 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru violence

Police said that situation in Kaval Byrasandra is now under control. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police on Wednesday arrested 150 people from DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits who were allegedly involved in arson and rioting on Tuesday evening in Bengaluru East under the Prevention of Destruction to Public Property, 1984 and attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

Three people lost their lives in alleged police firing and several others including 60 cops sustained serious injuries.   

“We are anticipating the arrest of another 100 people, who had damaged and set on fire public property while protesting against a communally insensitive post, which was reportedly hosted by P Naveen, a relative of Pulkeshinagar Congress MLA Akhand Srinivasmurthy,” said a senior officer.  

FULL STORY | Three die in police firing after mob vandalizes MLA Srinivas Murthy's house in Bengaluru

Naveen was arrested on Tuesday evening under Sections 153 A and 295 A of the IPC for wanton vilification of founders and prophets of a religion and deliberately outraging religious sentiments of a community and Section 66d of the Information Technology Act. Though Naveen has denied hosting the sacrilegious post, police have screened his earlier posts, which have been reportedly found to be “communal” in nature, the officer added.

“Whether his Facebook account was hacked or he had posted it himself is subject to investigation,” the officer said. Besides making arrests and maintaining law and order, the city police have a huge task on hand in getting the accused tested for COVID-19 before they are remanded by the court to judicial custody. “The accused will be produced before the court today,” he said.

Police are also ensuring the safety of Naveen. “He will also be tested for COVID-19 and produced before the court,” the officer added. Police have however for now ruled out last night’s riots as a planned and organised attack on the DJ Halli police station and the MLA’s house in Kavalbyrasandra. “The mob reacted violently to the post on social media,” said the officer. 

ALSO READ | Tight Security measures in all six regions including Kolar, says IG 

Meanwhile, the city continues to be on alert even though the situation is said to be normal besides the three areas - DJ Halli, KG Halli and Banaswadi - which have been placed under Section 144 of the CrPC.

