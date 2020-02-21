Father of Bengaluru girl condemns her pro-Pakistan slogan

By IANS

BENGALURU: Father of Bengaluru girl Amulya, who has been arrested on sedition charges, on Friday condemned his daughter for shouting pro Pakistan slogan at an anti-CAA rally on Thursday here.

"I condemn Amulya for shouting pro-Pakistan slogan at the rally and disown her views on CAA, NRC or NPR. I was not aware about her act till a friend called and told me about it last (Friday) night," Oswald Naronha told a local news channel from his home at Koppa in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district.

Koppa is about 320km west of Bengaluru in the southern state. Earlier in the day, Amulya was sent to 14-day judicial custody after police arrested and produced her before a local magistrate in a sedition case filed suo motu against her.

#WATCH Ruckus erupts at the protest rally against CAA&NRC in Bengaluru where AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi is present. A woman named Amulya at the protest rally says "The difference between Pakistan zinadabad and Hindustan zindabad is...". pic.twitter.com/FPh5Ccu3HD — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

"I also advised her not to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for enacting the CAA. She does not listen to us. She has gone out of our control. I am sad and unhappy that she got into trouble for her views," Naronha lamented.

Meanwhile, Naronha filed a complaint in a local police station at Koppa against some unidentified BJP activists for allegedly attacking his house in Koppa for Amulya's pro-Pakistan slogans.

"The activists vandalised our house by smashing window glass panes, flower pots and damaging other household things," Naronha said in the complaint.

The 19-year-old is a second year student in a degree college pursuing BA in literature, sociology, psychology and journalism.