Woman, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans, had links with Naxals: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Amulya Leona had raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan thrice after organisers of the event under the banner of 'Save Constitution' invited her to address the gathering in presence of Assaduddin Owaisi.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said the girl, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in the city on Thursday had links with Naxalites in the past.

"Prima facie it looks like a conspiracy to disturb peace and harmony in the state. Organizations that are supporting Amulya need to be probed thoroughly to know who instigated her. It has been proved that she had links with Naxals in the past," the CM said responding to arrest of a private college student Amulya Leona, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans. The girl has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Agriculture Minister BC Patil said raising pro-Pakistan slogan is an anti-national act and stern action will be taken against such people. "Even in Kashmir they did the same by provoking youth. Instead of giving books they gave them weapons and the now the (central) government has taken appropriate action to restore peace in Kashmir," said Patil.

Former Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said organizations holding protest against the CAA need to be careful about people taking part in such protests. "We strongly condemn her act of raising pro-Pakistan slogans. We still do not know why she did it or whether she understood what she was doing? "the former CM said adding his party leader, who was among the organizers of Thursday's protest has made it clear that the organizers had not done it deliberately.

ALSO READ: Girl, who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, sent to judicial custody

Meanwhile, Amulya's father Wazi said action should be taken against her in accordance with the law, so that she corrects herself. "It is an unforgivable mistake, she has caused pain to Indians. I'm deeply disturbed Action should be taken against her in accordance with the law, she is around 19, we will have to find out why she said it and who is behind it," he added.

"She is a bright girl. I have tried to tell her not to involve herself in such activities after I got to know she was involving in anti-CAA, anti-NRC protests and complete her education first," he said. He expressed apprehension over the possible health issues of his daughter.

Officials said that police have provided security to Amulya's residence at Koppa in Chikkamagaluru after some protesters had staged demonstrations. Several organisations held protests in the city on Friday against the incident.

(With agency inputs)

