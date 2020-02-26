SIT interrogates Amulya Leona for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Bengaluru anti-CAA rally

Home Cities Bengaluru

As it is feared that people may attack Amulya, the police didn't produce her before the court but took her to the residence of the magistrate in the night on Tuesday.

Published: 26th February 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 01:33 PM

Amulya Leona speaking at the function

Amulya Leona speaking at the function. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amulya Leona, who was arrested for pro-Pakistan slogans, is being questioned by police officials of the Special Investigation Team, who took her into police custody on Tuesday night.

As part of the investigation, the police took Amulya to a paying guest accommodation in Basaveshwara Nagar, where she was staying. The team has reportedly seized some articles from her room.

ALSO READ| SIT scours Amulya Leona’s social media accounts

Meanwhile, it is learnt that both Amulya and Aridra Narayanan, who was arrested a day after Amulya's arrest, were staying in the same room for three months together. In January, Aridra had reportedly moved to another PG accommodation.

Due to security reasons, the police are maintaining secrecy about the movement of Amulya. As it is feared that people may attack Amulya, the police didn't produce her before the court but took her to the residence of the magistrate in the night on Tuesday. Amulya has been remanded in police custody after the police submitted that her custodial requirement was necessary as part of the probe.

Amulya was arrested by the Upparpet police on Thursday evening after she shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' during an anti-CAA protest event at Freedom Park.

