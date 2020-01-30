Whom do we blame if school vans meet with accidents, asks Bengaluru police chief Bhaskar Rao

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU: Carrying excess passengers is not a new traffic violation, especially in Bengaluru. But now, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has pointed it out on social media tagging a photo of a van crammed with schoolchildren.

Will Parents and School Management blame Police if we start prosecuting these vans which ferry 15 children dangerously for a 4+1 capacity car ? Kids are perched on Gas Cylinder. Whom to hold responsible during Accident, all Three.. pic.twitter.com/42QOs8AfLu — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) January 29, 2020

"It is the RTO as well as traffic police that need to stop such vehicles and seize them. The court will fine them. But here, CP (police commissioner) was pointing out the moral responsibility of the schools and children’s parents as well to look into the issue. There is even a Supreme Court order which mandates schools to not put children’s lives in danger like this. When the highest court of law has said this, it is our obligation to follow it," said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanth Gowda.

The number of violations under the category of carrying excess passengers has increased over the years. The city traffic police, who hold awareness programmes at various schools will now inform them of the court order and tell them to take necessary steps, Gowda told TNIE.