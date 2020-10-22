Time not ripe yet to reopen schools, pediatricians to CM Yediyurappa

Ranjani Madhavan By

BENGALURU: Citing the high number of Covid-19 cases, and rapid spread of the illness in closed environments like classrooms, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), Karnataka chapter, has urged the State government not to reopen educational institutions anytime soon.

In a recent letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the association said the time is not yet ripe for reopening of schools and colleges. Such a move in the US and Korea has led to a huge rise in community infections, they said.

“In the interest of the health of children and community at large, we urge you to take a decision based on scientific and epidemiological data... (We are) in the process of bringing out a set of recommendations, which shall be shared with you immediately on its release,” said the letter signed by Dr Shantharaj A, president, and Dr Natesh B H, secretary of IAP Karnataka.

The association has 32,000 members nationwide and 2,600 pediatricians statewide.

Dr Sharath Chand S, vice-president of Bengaluru division, said, “Kids will not be able to follow wearing of masks and social distancing in schools. If one child contracts the virus, the entire family, including parents and grandparents, will be affected. This will create a burden on health infrastructure. Children are fragile and Covid-19 will increase their mortality as well as morbidity, although until now we have fortunately seen most kids remaining asymptomatic, on testing positive.”

He urged educational institutions to remain closed for this academic year, or at least till a vaccine is found. There is no guarantee on how long antibodies remain after patients recover.

"We need to understand this disease well. We will not lose anything by giving up an academic year," Dr Chand added.

President-elect of IAP Karnataka, Dr Ashok R Dastar said the decision to reopen schools must be taken at the district level, based on local and epidemiological data.

“If a district does 100 tests a day, and less than five people show up positive, or if there are 20 or fewer cases in a district of 10 lakh population, such a place can consider reopening schools. Teachers and doctors here can take lessons on wearing masks, social distancing and other norms. The decision must be taken in consultation with parents and pediatricians,” he said.

Children remaining away from schools for 7-8 months has impacted their learning, but at the same time, we must not put them at risk and need to take parents’ opinion, he added.

Pre-university syllabus to be cut by 30%

Although classes are yet to start officially, the Department of Pre-University Education has taken steps to reduce the syllabus by 30%, due to “the variation in the annual academic activity this year due to the Covid-19 situation”.

The move comes after the Centre recommended that the syllabus for Classes 1-12 be reduced by 30%.

The board noted that it would reduce the syllabus, similar to the manner in which the Central Board of Secondary Education had done for four subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology.

For other subjects, members of the textbook creation and revision committees have already been approached.

Various committees have thus far given their reports and recommendations on which verse, prose, chapter and sub-chapter should be cut off.

The government is yet to announce the changes.Of 34 subjects offered in Class 11 and 12 state board, all except Carnatic Music will have omissions.

Carnatic Music has been kept out of the revision process for the past two years as not a single student had enrolled for it, said Snehal R, director of PU education.