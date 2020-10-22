STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

What is fitness?

Usually, when fitness is discussed, most people think of only a couple of the components — cardio and strength.

Published: 22nd October 2020 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Shwetambari Shetty
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Usually, when fitness is discussed, most people think of only a couple of the components — cardio and strength. But it’s more than that. And understanding this can help you create a better workout routine for yourself. There are two broad categories to the components of fitness: Health-based fitnes components and skill-based fitness components. 
The health-based components are

  •  Cardiovascular endurance
  •  Muscular endurance
  •  Strength
  •  Flexibility
  •  Mobility
  •  Body composition

The skill-based components are:

  •  Speed
  •  Power
  •  Balance
  •  Coordination
  •  Agility
  •  Reaction time

Let’s understand the health-based components in more detail:
Cardiovascular  endurance
This focuses primarily on improving lung functionality, which is needed to do every activity, and also for a healthier heart. This basically helps the body do any aerobic exercise for a long period of time. Benefits of cardiovascular endurance training:

  •  Makes the heart healthier
  •  Improves lung function
  •  Aids weight loss
  •  Enhances the mood
  •  Regulates blood pressure

Muscular endurance
This component measures how long a muscle is able to tolerate a high amount of work. For example, if you are able to do 25 squats in one minute, and your partner is able to do 15 squats in one minute, clearly your muscular endurance is better than your partner’s. So basically, muscular endurance training helps improve the functioning of the skeletal muscles. Don’t confuse it with strength training. This is simply training the muscles to handle more fatigue. 
Benefits of muscular endurance training:

  •  Improves muscle health
  •  Aids fat loss
  •  Reduces risk of injury
  •  Strengthens the muscles and the bones

Strength
This measures how much force your muscle is able to exert. For example, if you are able to lift 25 kg and your partner is able to lift 35 kg, clearly your partner has more muscular strength than you. Bottom line: Muscular strength is how much can you lift and muscular endurance is how long your muscles can work without fatigue. 
Benefits of strength training:

  •  Maintains muscle mass
  •  Builds muscle mass
  •  Maintains and improves bone health
  •  Aids fat loss
  •  Enhances the mood

Flexibility
Flexibility is a measure of the length of your muscle. Muscle has some elasticity, which is what helps you move without any pain. Lack of flexibility training can deteriorate the original length of the muscle. Benefits of flexibility training:

  •  Maintains muscle length
  •  Improves muscle length
  •  Improves posture
  •  Reduces the chances of injuries
  •  Aids recovery after exercise
  •  Improves athletic performance

Mobility
Think of this as the range of motion of each joint. It is the ability of the ankles, knees, hips, shoulders, etc. to move as they are designed to function. Ideally, you should be able to easily and completely rotate these joints, without stiffness and pain. 
Benefits of mobility training:

  •  Maintains joint health
  •  Improves joint health
  •  Improves posture
  •  Reduces chances of injuries
  •  Improves athletic performance

Body composition
This refers to the amount of fat mass you’re storing in comparison to fat-free mass, which is made up of organs, muscles, bone, etc. A lower body-fat-mass-to- muscle-mass ratio is better for your health and will ultimately make your body appear leaner and healthier.
Benefits of a body composition analysis:
 Gives you a clear idea of what your body is made up off
  Makes you aware of the amount of fat vis-a- vis muscle
  Enables one to set clear fitness goals that help:
a) Weight loss
b) Prevention of heart disease
c) Regulation of blood pressure
d) Prevention of diabetes
The skill-based fitness components will be discussed in the next column.

(The author is a fitness expert with Cure.Fit)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fitness
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp