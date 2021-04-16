Nodal officer to check on supply of drug

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After several reports about shortage of Remdesivir and its sale in the black market, the State government on Thursday appointed a nodal officer to facilitate supply of the injectable drug, vital for the treatment of Covid-19. Kempaiah Suresh, Deputy Drugs Controller, is in charge of facilitating supplies meant for privately admitted patients in private hospitals, and his telephone number has been shared with the public.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned of stringent action against those creating false scarcity of the drug.“The Karnataka Health Minister has already said there is no scarcity of Remdesivir in the state, but a false scarcity has been created,” he told the media.

Reacting to reports of the injection being sold at high prices, he said, “The government has taken up the matter seriously and will initiate stringent action against those making a fast buck by creating false scarcity and black marketing this important drug.” “We will keep track right from pharmaceutical firms to hospitals, and initiate action under the Epidemic Act,” Bommai added. Meanwhile, doctors have warned against prescribing this injection for all Covid-19 patients.

Dr CN Manjunath, member, Techincal Advisory Committee for Covid-19, told TNIE that the drug is being rampantly prescribed, and people have developed the impression that the anti-viral will save lives. “People should not pressure doctors to use Remdesivir,” he added.