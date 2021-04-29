STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID-19: RWF gearing up to supply oxygen to govt hospitals in Bengaluru free of cost

The present plan is to use the oxygen for two Railway Hospitals in the City as well as State-run hospitals.

Published: 29th April 2021 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

The Oxygen Plant in Yelahanka's Rail Wheel Factory is gearing up to supply free oxygen to govt hospitals in State and Railway hospitals in a fortnight.

The Oxygen Plant in Yelahanka's Rail Wheel Factory is gearing up to supply free oxygen to govt hospitals in State and Railway hospitals in a fortnight.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thanks to the Wheel Shop in the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) at Yelahanka being completely closed to carry out upgradation works, an Oxygen Plant which facilitated the manufacture of train wheels by churning out a huge quantum of oxygen daily now plans to supply it government hospitals in City. A tender in this connection will be awarded on April 30.

This follows a request from the Karnataka Drugs Control Department. The RWF is also in the process of getting the requisite permission both from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Nagpur and the Drugs Control Department, said top officials here.

The Plant can fill up a maximum of 104 cylinders during a 24-hr period by filling up six cylinders ( 7 cubic meter capacity) an hour.

General Manager, RWF, Rajiv Kumar Vyas told The New Indian Express, "Our Oxygen Plant presently has an outlet pressure of only 12 BAR (Atmospheric Pressure) but we need to have 150 BAR in order to fill oxygen cylinders. Hence, we have issued tender worth Rs 55.7 lakh to install a compressor. That would increase the pressure to the extent needed and oxygen can be supplied after that.”

The present plan is to use the oxygen for two Railway Hospitals in the City as well as State-run hospitals. “There is a Railway Hospital inside RWF and another near the KSR railway station which also requires much oxygen due to the surge in cases among employees. Both of them presently buy oxygen from private players,” another official said.

The Oxygen Plant set up in 2009 churns out around 20 tonnes of oxygen per day (15,600 cubic meters) by operating at –170 degrees celsius. It is not industrial oxygen and is fully utilized to melt steel to prepare wheels in the Wheel Shop, slated to reopen by June.

The installation procedure would take two weeks after the tender is awarded, the GM said. “We got the request from Drugs Control department as well as a few other agencies for oxygen supply. RWF is also keen on making a valuable contribution in Corona time and so decided to go ahead with it immediately,” the GM said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rail Wheel Factory Oxygen Plant Bengaluru government hospital Karnataka Oxygen crisis oxygen
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp