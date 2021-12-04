All missing South Africans traced in Bengaluru, samples taken for COVID-19 tests

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: The South African travelers who were not traceable till Friday evening have been located by teams of officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), health and police departments.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday said all South African travellers and those from other high-risk countries who had come to the city over the last two weeks have been traced.

They have been isolated and their samples have been taken for COVID-19 tests as a precautionary measure and to rule out all doubts.

On Friday morning, health minister Dr K Sudhakar had said that 10 people who travelled from South Africa to Bengaluru were missing. As the day progressed, authorities said they had been traced, but four others were not traceable.

Gupta clarified that all these people came from South Africa to Bengaluru two to three weeks back when the requirement of a negative RT-PCR report was not made mandatory along with re-test on arrival at Kempegowda International Airport.