STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Two per cent passengers from not 'at risk' nations to undergo random testing on arrival at Bengaluru

The Government of India has also made a self-declaration mandatory for the passengers before scheduled travel including 14 days of travel details.

Published: 04th December 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Flight

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: In line with the fresh norms following the Omicron variant scare, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Saturday said two per cent of the passengers coming from countries, which are not in the 'at risk' category, will undergo random testing on arrival at the airport.

In a tweet, the BIAL, which manages the airport, said, "As per the international travel guidelines, 2% of the passengers coming from countries that are not in the 'at-risk' list shall undergo random testing at the Airport on arrival. The cost of random testing of such passengers will be borne by BIAL."

Amid the Omicron variant scare, the Government of India issued a new set of guidelines on November 30.

ALSO READ: With Omicron, strict COVID norms back in Karnataka

It said that travellers from countries excluding those countries at risk will be allowed to leave the airport and should self-monitor their health for 14 days post arrival.

A sub-section or two per cent of the total flight passengers should undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival.

The two per cent of such travellers in each flight should be identified by the concerned airlines, preferably from different countries, and such travellers should be escorted by the airlines or Ministry of Civil Aviation to testing area on arrival.

ALSO READ: Karnataka gears up for third COVID wave, to set up special ICU and ward for Omicron patients

The cost of testing of such travellers shall be borne by the travellers identified for random testing themselves.

The Government of India has also made a self-declaration mandatory for the passengers before scheduled travel including 14 days of travel details.

Passengers originating or transiting from 'at risk' countries should be informed by the airlines that they will undergo post arrival testing, quarantine if found infected, stringent isolation protocols if tested positive, the GOI order said.

It added that the passengers found symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru Coronavirus Omicron Omicron Variant COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp