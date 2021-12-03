Karnataka gears up for third COVID wave, to set up special ICU and ward for Omicron patients

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the discovery of two Omicron cases in Karnataka, the state is now preparing for a possible third wave. As per the advice of the Covid Technical Committee, a special ICU and ward will be provided for those infected by the Omicron variant.



Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar on Friday held a detailed video conference with the directors of medical colleges on a possible third wave and the treatment related to the new variant. After the meeting, the minister told the press that medical colleges across the state have been instructed to make necessary preparations in order to be ready for a possible third Covid wave in Karnataka.

He said there are 21 medical colleges offering health services at the district level. Everyone, including the HOD, Professors and senior doctors have been advised to gear up for all eventualities. They can also avail the help of resident doctors and final year medical students, the minister said.

The minister explained that during the first and second wave, the state faced a shortage of nurses to treat those who were in the ICUs. "Now, that problem has been solved. There are about 18,000 people in final year nursing and paramedics. Officials have been asked to provide one month training for them in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and other institutions," said Dr K Sudhakar.

Separate ward for patients with Delta variant

Those who are infected with the Delta variant will be treated in a separate ward. The number of beds and ICUs to be reserved will be decided soon, he said.

Paediatric ICUs being prepared

As was decided in the Cabinet, officials have been instructed to prepare ICUs for children. “We have got information on all necessary equipment and other systems that are required. Issues raised by institutions have also been addressed and solutions provided for them,” he said.

