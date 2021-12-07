STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
German woman visiting Bengaluru tests positive for COVID-19, shifted to hospital

The state government had made it mandatory for all international travellers to carry their vaccination report and negative RT-PCR test results when coming to Bengaluru

Published: 07th December 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A German woman visiting in Bengaluru was found to be COVID-19 positive on Tuesday morning by health officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

According to officials, she was staying in a five star hotel in Bengaluru and after her test report came, she was immediately shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

"Teams are at the hotel to take details of the traveller and at the hospital to talk to the patient. We are also checking what was her report when she had arrived at Kempegowda International Airport. Her samples will be sent for genome sequencing and COVID-19 tests will be done on the hotel management also. If anyone is found violating norms, action will be taken under the disaster management act and epidemics act," said a BBMP health official.

​Dr Savitha, health officer, east zone, BBMP told The New Indian Express that she came to the city with a negative RT- PCR test report. When she developed symptoms, she gave her samples for testing and was found to be positive.

"The laboratory informed us of her test reports and we immediately rushed to the hotel to shift her to the hospital. She has 10 primary and 22 secondary contacts, all are hotel staff and they have been kept in isolation. Their samples will be collected on Wednesday," she said. 

She had received her second Pfizer vaccine on July 13, 2021. She had carried a negative test report when she had come to the city. She was also tested negative on arrival to the airport. 

The state government had made it mandatory for all international travellers to carry their vaccination report and negative RT-PCR test results when coming to Bengaluru. It is also mandatory for them to undergo tests when they reach the international airport.

Also, the details of the arrivals of international passengers, shared by the state health department, do not show a positive test report of any international passenger. So the BBMP and the health department are now making further checks, the official added.

