103 apartment dwellers test positive for COVID in Bengaluru: BBMP chief 

N Manjunath Prasad appealed to the RWAs to act as a watchdog for the city civic body to keep a check on all those with COVID-like symptoms.

Published: 16th February 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of passengers for the COVID-19 test at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close to 103 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after 1052 residents of an apartment complex in Bilekahalli in the Bommanahalli zone had to undergo the test for coronavirus. Of these, 96 persons are above 60 years of age, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner N Manjunath Prasad during a meeting with the resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the city. 

"Samples of all those who have returned from Kerala have tested positive and are now sent for genome sequencing to Nimhans," Prasad said while adding that all those coming to Bengaluru from Kerala should get a COVID-19 negative report within 72 hours. 

ALSO READ: After party, over 50 residents of Bengaluru apartment complex test positive for COVID-19

The BBMP chief also appealed to the RWAs to act as a watchdog for the city civic body to keep a check on all those with COVID-like symptoms and on those people returning from Kerala and other states where the cases are high. 

Prasad also asked the locals to isolate themselves if they have not got themselves tested and inform BBMP further stating that those who have been infected and have comorbidities should get admitted to government hospitals for treatment. 

ALSO READ: No entry for people from Kerala without COVID negative test report, says Top Bengaluru official

Those who are asymptomatic after getting tested positive for COVID-19 should mandatorily stay in home isolation for 17 days. 

The BBMP chief also asked apartment dwellers to not indulge in closed-door functions and encourage open-air events if need be with mandatory face masks and maintenance of social distancing.

