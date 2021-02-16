Rahul, Priyanka expected to grace wedding reception of DK Shivakumar's daughter

Bansy Kalappa By

BANGALORE: Former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi are both expected to fly to Bangalore to participate in the wedding reception of DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya and her husband Amartya on Wednesday.

Amartya is the grandson of former CM SM Krishna, who is now in BJP, and the son of Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha and SM Krishna's daughter Malavika Hegde.

The wedding reception will be held at a city hotel. The wedding was held on Sunday, February 14. There was much hype about Rahul Gandhi arriving for the wedding initially before it was clarified that he will not be.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar took to social media to tell his supporters and well-wishers not to gatecrash the wedding venue, the location of which in any case is being kept secret. He asked those without invites to bless the couple from the comfort of their homes keeping in mind the social distancing and Corona norms. Shivakumar put out the message because there were hundreds of gatecrashers both at the Sangeeth and the wedding.

Joining Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday will be National general secretary KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, the general secretary in charge of the state. Former Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Puducherry CM Narayanaswamy will also be present.

Many members of the state cabinet including those like R Ashoka, who were not present on Sunday, are expected to attend.

Strict Covid norms are being followed with sanitizers, masks and social distancing norms all in place, the organisers said.

