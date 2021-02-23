STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We are happy and thank all who supported us, says Disha Ravi's mother after court grants bail

"Our trust in the judicial system is reinforced with this and we hope that she (Disha) will also be given a clean chit in the case as soon as possible," said her mother Manjula

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Disha Ravi’s mother Manjula. (Photo | Ashishkrishna H P, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a Delhi court granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi in the 'toolkit' case, her parents are much relieved.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Disha's mother Manjula said that they are happy as the court has granted her bail. "I am happy that finally my daughter is walking out of the jail. Our trust in the judicial system is reinforced with this and we hope that she (Disha) will also be given a clean chit in the case as soon as possible."

She also thanked Disha's friends and neighbours, who stood with the family in this trying time. "I want to thank each and everyone who supported us in the last 10 days. Several organizations protested demanding Disha's release and I have no enough words to them. I thank all of them for trusting that my daughter had done nothing wrong," Manjula said.

She added that it was not yet known when Disha will be returning home. "We haven't thought of anything else, as we just wanted her to be released and the court order has come as a great relief to the family," she said, adding that she last spoke to Disha on Monday night and she was doing well and was not shaken by her arrest and related developments.

Disha's father Ravi, who was emotional, said he was really happy and was looking forward to meet his daughter.

