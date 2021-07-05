STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active cases of Covid-19 in Bengaluru dip below 19000

As per the BBMP war room report, the positivity rate reduced from 1.38 percent between June 20 and June 26, to 0.94 percent between June 27 and July 3. 

u: A worker cleans the premises of a temple after authorities allowed temples to reopen during COVID-induced lockdown, in Bengaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The COVID-19 cases are on a downward trajectory in Bengaluru, with active cases dipping below 19,000 on Sunday, with the latest figure at 18,018. 

Just under a month ago, the active cases were at 1 lakh in the state capital. The biggest drop in percentage of active cases was on July 2, with a -29.10 percent decrease in active, bringing the figure down from 33,516 to 23,760. 

New cases reported in the day went below the 400-mark, with 352 cases taking the total city tally to 12,15,661. As per the BBMP war room report, the positivity rate reduced from 1.38 percent between June 20 and June 26, to 0.94 percent between June 27 and July 3. 

Life gets little more normal from Monday as Karnataka lifts more COVID curbs

Bommanahalli zone has the highest number of positive cases, while the least have been reported from Dasarahalli zone. The wards reporting the highest number of positive cases in the last 10 days include Shantala Nagar, Bellandur, Hagadur, Ramamurthynagar, Varthur, Kadugodi, HSR Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Horamavu and Arakere. The wards reporting the least number of cases in the last 10 days include Devara Jeevanahalli, Sagyarapura, Chalavadipalya, Kadugondanahalli, Cottonpete, Kempapura Agrahara, Bapuji Nagar, Padarayanapura, Jagjivanram Nagar, Rayapura.

Of 576 containment zones in the city, 531 have been deactivated with only 45 remaining at present. A majority of the containment zones, that is 20 of them, are from Mahadevapura. 

Close to 11,8,974 patients out of 12,15,661 people have recovered from the virus in Bengaluru, with a recovery rate of 97.23 percent, as per the war room data. 

