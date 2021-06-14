STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VHP activists demand actor Chetan be deported to US over anti-Brahmin statements

VHP activist Girish Bharadwaj submitted a petition on Saturday, stating that Chetan is making vicious outpourings, derogatory and disparaging remarks against the Brahmin community on social media.

Actor Chetan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After two FIRs were registered against Kannada actor Chetan for his alleged derogatory statements against the Brahmin community, a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activist has submitted a petition to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru, demanding that Chetan, an American citizen, be deported.

VHP activist Girish Bharadwaj submitted a petition on Saturday, stating that Chetan is making vicious outpourings, derogatory and disparaging remarks against the Brahmin community on social media.

"He is a citizen of the United States and residing in Bengaluru temporarily. He is raking communal caste sentiments and caste conflagrations resulting in social disharmony in a country with a pluralistic ethos of India.

"Being a US citizen, he is flouting the Foreigners Act by making such statements, which should be considered seriously by the FRRO. His residential permit if applied in your office should be revoked under the Foreigners Act. We also request to pass necessary orders from your office to deport him immediately to his country for violating the provisions of Indian Laws," Bharadwaj demanded.

Recently, the actor had tweeted, "Brahminism is negation of the spirit of Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. We must uproot Brahminism- #Ambedkar. 'While all are born as equals, to say that Brahmins alone are highest and all others are low as Untouchables is sheer nonsense. It is a big hoax' - #Periyar". Besides, he had said Brahminism has killed the ideas of Basava and Buddha, and Buddha fought against Brahminism, in one of his videos.

The FIRs against the actor had been registered in Halasur Gate and Basavanagudi police stations, while Minister Shivaram Hebbar had demanded his arrest.

