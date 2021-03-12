Alleged assault on model: Social media stands with Zomato delivery boy

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent incident in which a Zomato delivery boy allegedly assaulted a model and makeup artist has left the social media divided. Many have come in support of the delivery boy and have asked the woman to put an end to the issue, while many have called the incident a ‘publicity stunt’.

On March 9, the very day the alleged incident took place, Hitesha Chandranee, a 31-year-old resident of Doddathogur, had posted her photos and videos accusing a 28-year-old delivery executive with Zomato, of punching her in the nose. She alleged in her video that the food came almost an hour late and he attacked her when she was speaking to customer care over the phone, requesting a refund.

The next day, Electronic City police arrested him after Hitesha filed a complaint and later released him on station bail. However, the police said the delivery person had given his statement claiming he did not assault the woman, but it was she who allegedly made him wait for an hour and then threw slippers at him and attacked him.

“While he tried to save himself from her attack, she injured herself with the finger ring she was wearing, in the melee. We are investigating the case further,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Zomato, in a statement, said the company was in touch with Hitesha and the accused. "We are in constant touch with Kamaraj, extending all possible support to make sure both sides of the story come to light and that due process is followed in the spirit of fairness," the statement said, adding "Right from the get-go, our topmost priority has been to get to the truth".

I want to chime in about the incident that happened in Bengaluru a few days ago. @zomato pic.twitter.com/8mM9prpMsx — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 12, 2021

Although Kamaraj has been temporarily suspended from active deliveries, the company is covering his earnings and also his legal expenses. "Also for the record, Kamaraj has made 5,000 deliveries for us so far, and has a 4.75/5 star rating on our platform (which is one of the highest), and has been working with us for 26 months now. (these are facts, not opinions, or inferences)," the statement said.

Many users commented on her video on Instagram, calling her claims a ‘publicity stunt’. While one posted, “playing victim card well”, another commented, “First of all please consider delivery boys as human beings”. While another commented “Just a publicity stunt to gain attention and followers”, another post read, “Just accept and move on rather than creating a ruckus, at least that guy would not be jobless”.

Hanumanthu, a former rider with Zomato who delivered for more than two years, said these kinds of allegations are not new. “When we go to a place to deliver food, say an apartment, and something goes wrong, everyone will be in favour of the customer because they know him or her, while we are strangers to them. Delivery boys are at high risk because of this. While 99 per cent of customers throw no tantrum, there are a few customers who create a problem”.