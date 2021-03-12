STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Alleged assault on model: Social media stands with Zomato delivery boy

She alleged in her video that the food came almost an hour late and he attacked her when she was speaking to customer care over the phone, requesting a refund.

Published: 12th March 2021 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato

Zomato (Photo | AFP)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent incident in which a Zomato delivery boy allegedly assaulted a model and makeup artist has left the social media divided. Many have come in support of the delivery boy and have asked the woman to put an end to the issue, while many have called the incident a ‘publicity stunt’.

On March 9, the very day the alleged incident took place, Hitesha Chandranee, a 31-year-old resident of Doddathogur, had posted her photos and videos accusing a 28-year-old delivery executive with Zomato, of punching her in the nose. She alleged in her video that the food came almost an hour late and he attacked her when she was speaking to customer care over the phone, requesting a refund.

The next day, Electronic City police arrested him after Hitesha filed a complaint and later released him on station bail. However, the police said the delivery person had given his statement claiming he did not assault the woman, but it was she who allegedly made him wait for an hour and then threw slippers at him and attacked him.

“While he tried to save himself from her attack, she injured herself with the finger ring she was wearing, in the melee. We are investigating the case further,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Zomato, in a statement, said the company was in touch with Hitesha and the accused. "We are in constant touch with Kamaraj, extending all possible support to make sure both sides of the story come to light and that due process is followed in the spirit of fairness," the statement said, adding "Right from the get-go, our topmost priority has been to get to the truth".

Although Kamaraj has been temporarily suspended from active deliveries, the company is covering his earnings and also his legal expenses. "Also for the record, Kamaraj has made 5,000 deliveries for us so far, and has a 4.75/5 star rating on our platform (which is one of the highest), and has been working with us for 26 months now. (these are facts, not opinions, or inferences)," the statement said.

Many users commented on her video on Instagram, calling her claims a ‘publicity stunt’. While one posted, “playing victim card well”, another commented, “First of all please consider delivery boys as human beings”. While another commented “Just a publicity stunt to gain attention and followers”, another post read, “Just accept and move on rather than creating a ruckus, at least that guy would not be jobless”.

Hanumanthu, a former rider with Zomato who delivered for more than two years, said these kinds of allegations are not new. “When we go to a place to deliver food, say an apartment, and something goes wrong, everyone will be in favour of the customer because they know him or her, while we are strangers to them. Delivery boys are at high risk because of this. While 99 per cent of customers throw no tantrum, there are a few customers who create a problem”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp