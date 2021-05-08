STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

CEO of private hospital breaks down as 100 patients face oxygen shortage

It is not just patients or their relatives, who are breaking down unable to find oxygenated beds, but even hospital chiefs are cracking under pressure.

Published: 08th May 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

People Tree Hospital inYeshwanthpur, Bengaluru

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not just patients or their relatives, who are breaking down unable to find oxygenated beds, but even hospital chiefs are cracking under pressure. Dr Jothi S Neeraja, CEO of People Tree Hospital in Yeshwanthpur, sobbed uncontrollably while talking to The New Indian Express as her hospital was severely short of oxygen on Thursday even as 100 critically ill patients were dependent on it.

“It was a nightmare for all of us. Our hospital looked like a war room as we were continuously making calls to get oxygen. All the doctors joined the search, making calls to oxygen suppliers, different hospitals and even elected representatives to help us out. We tried so hard that we all broke down as the lives of 100 patients were at risk.

I sent an SOS to many hospitals to accommodate these patients, but no beds were available anywhere,” she said. The hospital requires 3,000 litres of liquid oxygen every day. On Thursday, with the intervention of an elected representative, they got some oxygen stock. “But it will last only for 12 hours. What will we do after that? Once it is over, it will be the same story again.

All oxygen suppliers are saying that they don’t have stocks and we are not getting help from anywhere,” she said. The hospital has now decided to reduce the number of admission of patients dependent on oxygen. “We had 10 discharges on Friday, but we are not taking in new admissions, as we have no oxygen. We don’t want to risk the lives of patients,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen oxygen shortage COVID 19 bengaluru second covid wave private hospital
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp