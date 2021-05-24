STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Video of Bengaluru youth being beaten up for not giving COVID-19 sample shocks netizens

The video drew flak from all quarters, forcing the administration to close down the makeshift centre and wind up testing from there

Published: 24th May 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents were shocked to see a different side of the city corporation after a video in which a youth was seen being beaten up by staffers to give his samples for a COVID-19 test went viral on Monday.

The incident happened in Dharmarayaswamy temple ward in Nagrathpet on Monday morning and was captured by locals in the area. Two youths were seen being dragged to the makeshift testing table created by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (city corporation) staffers to collect COVID-19 samples. The two were seen being hit and pulled to give their samples. While one of them escaped with injuries, the other’s arm was twisted and he was kicked and hit black and blue and even pushed below the table to give his samples.

The youth in the video, which went viral, can be heard stating that he did not want to give his sample. Despite that, the staffers were seen forcing him to do so.

“Is this some kind of hooliganism of the BBMP to collect samples and meet targets and test people,” questioned a local. The video drew flak from all quarters, forcing the administration to close down the makeshift centre and wind up testing from there. The incident occurred at around 11 am and came to light by around noon.

WATCH:

Dr Shivakumar, health officer of south zone, under which the ward falls, tried to defend the action of the officials stating that the person was giving the wrong OTP, abusing the staffers and not cooperating for the testing, due to which some force had to be used.

As the day progressed, netizens took to social media to condemn the act. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta later stated on social media: “We regret the incident in Nagarathpet testing booth. There is no question of foreceful testing. We condemn any physical altercation that has happened. Enquiry would be conducted to find out what led to this, who is responsible and also to prevent any such recurrence.”

