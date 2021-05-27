STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more arrested in scam over allotment of beds for COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru

They were nabbed while trying to convince a patient that they will arrange a bed in return for money, the police added. With this, the number of people arrested in the case has gone up to 11.

Published: 27th May 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image | PTI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in allotting beds to COVID patients, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested two more persons including a youth working as a Helpline staffer in the Covid War Room of BBMP South Zone.

Varun S (20) and his friend Yashwanth Kumar M (21), a resident of Banashankari III Stage, have been arrested.

Police said that Varun was working as a Helpline staffer to facilitate beds for COVID-19 patients. It was found that he collected the contact details of patients and their family members and passed them on to his friend Yashwanth Kumar.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru private hospital booked for denying admission to Covid patient

"Yashwanth contacted the patients and their family members and told them he will arrange a bed and demanded money. The duo was arrested on Wednesday and are being questioned to ascertain from how many people they have received money for arranging beds," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said.

The accused were nabbed while trying to convince a patient that they will arrange a bed in return for money, the police added. With this, the number of people arrested in the case has gone up to 11. The police had earlier arrested doctors, staff of private hospitals and middlemen including a woman. The police, on Tuesday, had arrested Babu, a close associate of a BJP MLA from Bengaluru. Further investigations are on.

