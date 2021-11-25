Musician Hamsalekha questioned by Bengaluru police over remarks on Pejavar Matha seer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noted musician Hamsalekha on Thursday appeared before the Basavanagudi police over the investigation into his statement on the Pejavar Matha seer after it landed him in a soup. A case was registered against Hamsalekha a week ago.

Meanwhile, tension gripped Basavanagudi after a group of Bajrang Dal members shouted slogans against Hamsalekha and actor Ahimsa Chetan who came to support the musician. Police, however, dispersed the crowd when they tried to enter the police station premises.

ALSO READ: Pejavar Matha seer objects to Hamsalekha's remark on his Guru, composer apologises

A senior police officer said that an investigation officer recorded the statement of Hamsalekha and he was questioned over the intention behind his statement against the seer. Clarifying that he had no intention to hurt any person or group, he said the issue is being dragged on unnecessarily even though he apologised a day later. A notice was issued to Hamsaleka to appear before the police two days ago. He left the station after an hour and further investigations are on.

It may be recalled that during an award ceremony in Mysuru, Hamsalekha referred to the late seer’s efforts to overcome caste barriers. “The seer can go to a Dalit’s house, but can he eat egg or meat, if it is served to him there? A caste person going to a Dalit’s house is not a big achievement,” he had said.

As the video clip went viral and stirred a heated debate on social media, Hamsalekha released a video statement making an unconditional apology.