133 passengers safe after Go First Bengaluru-Patna flight develops engine issues mid-air

According to a senior official in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation Authority, "Engine No. 2 of G8-873 had an auto inflight shutdown mid-air after the engine fire warning came on."

Published: 27th November 2021 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a Go First plane. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Go First flight with 133 passengers, including an infant, that took off from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 9.15 am on Saturday had a lucky escape after an engine fire warning alert in the cockpit mid-air forced the shutdown of one of its engines. 

Flight G8-873 was immediately diverted to Nagpur airport and landed safely there. An alternative aircraft was arranged by 4.45 pm from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport and passengers finally reached Patna after a five-and-a-half hour delay.

According to a senior official in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation Authority, "Engine No. 2 of G8-873 had an auto inflight shutdown mid-air after the engine fire warning came on. The crew carried out action on the Electronic Centralised Aircraft Monitor and enabled the Fire Push Button following which the warning went off."

ALSO READ | Fears of Omicron loom in Karnataka after two South Africans test positive for COVID-19

One of the fire detection loops had failed causing the warning, he added. The flight managed to land safely using the other engine of this A320 aircraft, he added.

An airline spokesperson said, "Go First flight G8 873 from Bengaluru to Patna was diverted to Nagpur due to a faulty engine warning in the cockpit which necessitated the captain to shut down the engine as a precautionary measure. Thereafter, the captain followed the standard operating procedures and landed safely at Nagpur airport."

All passengers have been deplaned and served refreshments, he said. "Alternate aircraft has been arranged to accommodate the passengers which departed at 4.45 pm," he added.

The passengers, who were supposed to reach Patna by 11.15 am, finally reached their destination around 6 pm.

