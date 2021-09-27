Green trends 

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : There’s a mini vegan movement that has started in the city. It was evident from the buzzing vegan market at RainTree on Sankey Road this weekend. Organised by Namu Kini of Namu Recommends, over 55 clean brands showcased their offerings. The Deepavali edition of the market saw a growing number of participants, both in terms of brands and customers, since their first market in March.

According to Kini, Bengaluru has become a flagship space for vegans. Once considered an ‘expensive lifestyle’, the growth of vegan-friendly brands has made the products affordable. “It’s amazing to see that we have large-funded companies from Bengaluru as well. At the mela this time, there were eight brands that came from outside Bengaluru. I’ve realised that there are more brands wanting to participate every time I host it.

Even then, I had to turn down 20 of them this time,” says Kini about the market which also saw customers coming from different parts of the country just to be a part of the mela. It hosted a wide variety of food stalls, clothing brands, pet adoptions stalls, makeup and personal care products, among others. “One of the clothing brands that took part has adopted plant-based designs — they use the colours of flowers and leaves as designs,” she says.

Young entrepreneur at the Deepavali edit of Namu Recommends Vegan Market | Ashishkrishna HP

Step into any restaurant and there’s a section on the menu specifically for vegans. According to Anirudh Nopany, owner of pizzeria Brik Oven, on Church Street and Indiranagar, there’s a demand for vegan pizzas even from non-vegans. “There’s this curiosity around vegan items. A lot of them want to try it out and when they do, they aren’t really able to tell the difference between a vegan and non-vegan version. Something like our vegan mozzarella cheese pizza or mock meat pizza seems to be a crowd favourite,” he says.

Agrees Altaf Patel, executive chef of Giest Brewing Taproom. “One would think that there aren’t too many vegan-friendly items when you’re drinking, but we have a whole list of items on our menu, like peanut masala, beetroot hummus, vada misal,” Patel says.

Interestingly, city-based pilot Aashti Sindhu is now one of the first vegan hospitality consultants in the country, and helps restaurants add plant-based dishes to their menus. “I work with chefs and kitchen staff, train them and conduct workshops that help them understand the dishes. I also help them with menu evaluation, recipe development, kitchen and staff training and menu launch events,” she says.

Bengaluru girl designs vegan logo

Recently, FSSAI revealed the new vegan logo created by Mount Carmel College student Kruti Manish Rathore. Green in colour, the logo has a V inscribed in the middle with a small plant on top of it. The final-year Department of Nutrition and Dietetics student says, “When our HoD asked us to create a logo, I gave it a try. Keeping in mind the consumers and what it means to the general public, I designed and submitted it. I wasn’t expecting this recognition... it has given me more confidence and I’m looking forward to my career in the nutrition world.”