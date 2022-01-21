COVID surge: Bengaluru schools to stay shut till January 29, says education minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools in Bengaluru are to stay closed till January 29, while schools in other districts will continue classes starting Monday.

The decision comes after a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as well as a panel of experts to decide lockdown measures on Friday.

Previously, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh had said that there would be a push to reopen schools in Bengaluru. However, due to an influx of cases, specifically in Bengaluru, the decision has been made to leave schools closed till January 29, the minister said on Friday.

Schools in other districts will be open, with each school to be considered a single unit. In case of a single reported case, the school will be shut down for three days. However, if multiple cases or a cluster is reported, the school will be closed for seven days, the minister said.

Previously, schools were to be shut in Bengaluru till January 31. The minister also said that a decision to reopen schools and colleges will be taken next Friday. As of now, Classes 10, 11 and 12 will resume offline teaching.