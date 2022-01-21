STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID surge: Bengaluru schools to stay shut till January 29, says education minister

Schools in other districts will be open. In case of a single reported case, the school will be shut down for three days.

Published: 21st January 2022 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Schools reopened after five months in the city on Monday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools in Bengaluru are to stay closed till January 29, while schools in other districts will continue classes starting Monday.

The decision comes after a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as well as a panel of experts to decide lockdown measures on Friday.

ALSO READ: Karnataka government to lift weekend curfew from January 22, night curfew to continue

Previously, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh had said that there would be a push to reopen schools in Bengaluru. However, due to an influx of cases, specifically in Bengaluru, the decision has been made to leave schools closed till January 29, the minister said on Friday.

Schools in other districts will be open, with each school to be considered a single unit. In case of a single reported case, the school will be shut down for three days. However, if multiple cases or a cluster is reported, the school will be closed for seven days, the minister said.

Previously, schools were to be shut in Bengaluru till January 31. The minister also said that a decision to reopen schools and colleges will be taken next Friday. As of now, Classes 10, 11 and 12 will resume offline teaching.

