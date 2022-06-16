STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woof woof! Yoga gets ‘pawsitive’ twist 

‘Doga’ is the hottest rage among pawrents in Bengaluru; as humans unwind through yoga, their animals are no less enthusiastic to have some bonding time with their hoomans

A doga session with Switch Wellness

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Imagine a scenario: couples yoga, but for pets where you and your pet both perform yoga poses. Sounds pretty unrealistic, right? Not anymore, as pawrents are now looking to bond with their pets through yoga. Taking your pet to the park, cafe or swimming is so last year. With International Day of Yoga around the corner, a few pet groups in the city are putting together events for pawrents or those who love pets to come to join them to unwind through doga (yoga with dogs). From downward dog to cow stretch and child’s pose, hoomans see their furry companions and mirror them.

Starting this Sunday is a fun event organised by Switch Wellness in Sadashivanagar, which is a yoga event for both people and pets alike. Managing director Abhishek Chatterjee says, “We have been doing practice sessions with some of our staff and volunteers to see how everything will go on Sunday.

We’ve been doing some simple poses with the dogs and parents and we’ve seen that they are also getting in the spirit and joining in.” The initial plan was to have the event in an open space like Cubbon Park, but controlling the dogs might be a challenge.

“We are looking at a participation of not more than 10 people and their pets, and we have dog handlers to help with the session as well in case we notice that the dogs aren’t getting along well,” he says, adding that yoga and Pilates trainer Sushma Sooda will be conducting the event, which is free of cost. Co-founder Subhashree Madhavan of Pawga Pets Yoga hosted a session in Bengaluru last week.

A participant at Pawga Pets Yoga

They have tied-up with Charlies Animal Rescue Centre to work with puppies as a way to find them new homes. She explains, “We are hosting a session with Justbe Resto Cafe on Tuesday, as part of International Day of Yoga, where people can come in for an hour-long session and work with puppies (20). Even though we haven’t seen any adoptions take place yet, there have been a few fosterings that have taken place after the yoga session.” Tickets are Rs 1,199 for singles and Rs 999 for those registering with a partner. Working with animals who have their own mind is not an easy feat.

But everyone who comes in is aware of the situation as well. “Thankfully, those who come in aren’t scared of dogs, so even if they workout with you or just hang out on your yoga mat, the participants don’t mind,” she explains. Ashrita Lokande, a yoga instructor at ZenYogaShala, often works with pets during her sessions. She has 13 cats and three dogs who join her when she’s working out at home. She says, “The best part about pet yoga is that you get to see how compassionate the parents are and how the pets wi l l react with them. There’s been more interest in yoga with pets especially after the pandemic as many of them have them at home now. Some pets are good props as well since you can use them when you're working out.”

