CM Bommai makes rounds of rain-hit Bengaluru, says Rs 1600 crore storm water drain project in offing

Following up on his promise to provide relief to families, Bommai said those who were affected by heavy rains have been identified and will be provided compensation and rations

Published: 19th May 2022 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai consoles residents during his city rounds on Thursday at Mahalakshmi Layout where he was inspecting rain damages (Photo | Shriram BN)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai travelled around the city to inspect low-lying rain-affected areas and various developmental projects on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the process of developing storm water drains and maintenance of drainage systems is underway. He said that development work for SWDs is being proposed at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore and a detailed project report (DPR) has been submitted and is awaiting approval. He also mentioned that as part of the proposed redevelopment of the rajakaluves, the number of sewage treatment plants (STPs) would also be increased.

He said there is a need to upgrade the canal systems in the city. “We cannot be fixing problems as they happen. A more permanent solution must be made, so rajakaluves will be developed area-wise to ensure that they are up-to-date and can handle heavy rains,” he said.

ALSO READ: Rains wreak havoc in Karnataka for third day

Meanwhile, he said that drainage systems including secondary and tertiary systems would be subject to desilting to ensure that water is drained properly during heavy rains. While speaking to residents, many complained that rajakaluves and drains had not been maintained properly and were repeatedly blocked. “We have waited many years for these issues to be fixed, but the process is very slow. Now we have to suffer whenever it rains,” one resident said.

Following up on his promise to provide relief to families, Bommai said those who were affected by heavy rains have been identified and will be provided compensation and rations.

The Chief Minister visited JC Road and HBR Layout 4th Block where residents had voiced their frustrations with yearly problems caused by rains and maintenance failures. He also visited the site of the Arabic College Metro Station on the under construction Pink Line of Namma Metro.

