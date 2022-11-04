Home Cities Bengaluru

Siddu goes on Twitter tirade after order on meditation

Published: 04th November 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah attacked School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh for the recent order to introduce meditation in schools.

The senior Congress leader took to Twitter, criticising the minister’s decision to implement meditation instead of focusing on more pressing matters related to school education.

“I have no objection to introducing meditation in schools. But my question is what should be given priority? On one hand, BJP is begging parents for funds and on the other, it is doing gimmicks to divert attention from real issues,” he said.

Siddaramaiah

Minister Nagesh issued an order to schools and pre-university colleges in the state to set aside time for meditation. In a circular, he stated that at least 10 minutes of meditation time should be set aside a day for students, as it would prove beneficial to them.

“Daily meditation is required in schools to help improve stamina, concentration, and health, and reduce physical and mental stress among children in the state. This will also help students develop positive attitudes, and good habits and become better citizens,” he said.

Siddaramaiah criticised the minister, saying he had created several controversies throughout his tenure.

“From the time he took oath as education minister, BC Nagesh has been creating controversies by distorting textbooks, failing to recruit teachers and failing to improve infra. He seems to be confused and should immediately take up mediation first,” he said.

