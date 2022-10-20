Bengaluru rains: Heavy spell lashes city, floods underpasses, roads 

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The relentless spell of rain in Silicon city on Wednesday (October 19, 2022) night resulted in many areas turning into pools, people's lives being disrupted and a large number of motorists being struck at underpasses, trees and bus shelters. Traffic went out of gear in many parts of the city.

Under bridges were filled with water, while roads in low-lying areas were flooded even on Thursday morning. Basement parking lots were flooded and vehicles were damaged in many places. In some places, manholes were also seen overflowing.

Sivananda circle railway underpass turned into a pool. Similarly, the Shantinagar BMTC bus stand, and the Wilson Garden roads all looked like a stream due to the runoff of water.

Areas like Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Chamarajpet, Malleswaram, Yeshavantpur, Rajajinagar, KR Market, BTM, Thilaknagar, Basaveshwara Nagar, RT Nagar, Hebbala, Hoodi, KR Puram have received heavy rain. The BBMP Control Room also recorded three tree-uprooting incidents. Fortunately, no casualty was reported until Thursday morning.

The compound wall near the Mantri Sampige Road station in the heart of the City (opposite the JD (S) office) collapsed around 10.30 pm last night damaging seven cars and two two-wheelers.

"This is a compound wall built long ago at the spot where the Metro tunnel heads towards the Majestic area," Executive Director, Operations and Management, AS Shankar, who was at the spot told TNIE.

"The wall will be rebuilt and it will take us a month," he said. Metro MD Anjum Parwez, also at the spot, was seen assuring localities that compensation would be paid by BMRCL for the damaged vehicles apart from the insurance amount they might receive. Nearly 50 people staged a protest here against the damage caused to the vehicles.



In many places, business establishments were hit hard as shops were inundated. At Russell Market, due to rainwater gushing, the storerooms and shops were flooded forcing traders to shift their goods to a safe place.

As Bilekahalli in Bommanahalli assembly completely flooded due to the overnight rain. Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy reached the spot and conducted an inspection. Locals complained that there is negligence from BBMP officials.

Locals complained as there is the proper construction of the royal canal, the flooding is resurfaced. The BBMP staff pumped out the water using a pump motor.

A retaining wall collapses near Seshadripuram on Wednesday night as heavy rain continued to lash the city. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

