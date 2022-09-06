Home Cities Bengaluru

23-year-old school staff member electrocuted in Bengaluru floods; kin blame BESCOM's negligence 

The family of the deceased blamed the negligence of BESCOM for not maintaining the electrical pole connecting live wires and keeping it open.

Published: 06th September 2022 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Akhila, the 23-year-old victim of Bengaluru floods. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rain and negligence of BESCOM claimed a life of a 23-year-old B.Com graduate after she came in contact with a live electric pole in Whitefield in Bengaluru on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as Akhila, a resident of Siddapura in Whitefield. She was working as an administrative staff in a private school.

Police said that the tragedy occurred at 9.30 pm when Akhila was returning home on her scooter after work.

Akhila had gotten off her scooty and towed the two-wheeler as a stretch of the road was waterlogged. As she was trying to pass through the road with knee-length water, she lost her balance. She tried to grab onto an electric pole for support but got electrocuted.

The passersby who noticed the incident rushed her to a nearby private hospital where she was declared brought dead. Whitefield Division police have registered a case and investigating the matter. 

The family of the deceased blamed the negligence of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM)for not maintaining the electrical pole connecting live wires and keeping it open. Also, they demanded action against BBMP for not taking action to drain water from the flooded roads for a couple of days.

