Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, sewage trouble plagues rain-hit areas in Bengaluru

Crosswinds, a gated villa project with 10 swanky homes, is completely flooded with sewage from the rajakaluve connecting to Bellandur lake.

Published: 08th September 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Children eat seated on a defunct refrigerator on a flooded street in Bellandur | Vinod Kumar T

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the intensity of the rain has reduced, the worst is not over for the residents of Yemalur and Bellandur two of the worst-hit localities in the recent deluge. Now, the residents here are dealing with sewage from drains.

Crosswinds, a gated villa project with 10 swanky homes, is completely flooded with sewage from the rajakaluve connecting to Bellandur lake. Little ahead, Devarabeesanahalli (DB Halli) Road is closed for traffic as the road is under 4 ft of water. The road is also home to thousands of migrants, mostly construction workers and waste pickers, whose houses are flooded forcing them to shift to safer places, mostly along main roads and empty shops. “Our shanty homes are completely flooded with sewage.

All our ration, clothes and documents are washed away. We fled the area with children and the elderly. We haven’t taken a bath for the last four days. We are managing with biscuits, milk and water bottles donated to us by a few volunteers,” rued Parul, a worker from West Bengal.

“BBMP workers are working at both Divyashree apartment complex and Epsilon. The work on removing slabs blocking the drains is on. We will go by the High Court directive and clear all the encroachments blocking SWDs in this zone,” BBMP Special Commissioner (Mahadevapura) Dr KV Trilok Chandra told TNIE.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, 
who was visiting the flood-affected areas in Mahadevapura, lost his cool after he was asked by the police to leave the spot saying there was no permission for political parties to gather. “Don’t  teach me law. We have come to see the affected areas. This is a free country. Have you come here at the behest 
of your MLA?” Rao questioned the  police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru floods sewage
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp