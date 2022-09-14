Demolition drive: 18 Bengaluru properties, including a one belonging to Congress MLA, come under earthmovers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after sending a stern message to violators, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continued with its demolition drive for the second consecutive day on Tuesday removing encroachments over storm water drains.

The BBMP demolished house compound walls and gates of 18 properties in Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones, including a property belonging to Congress MLA NA Haris.

On Monday, of the 24 identified properties in and around AECS Layout in Mahadevapura, the BBMP demolished walls, gates and parapet walls of 15 properties.

The drive started at 11 am on Tuesday at Shantiniketan Layout, Papareddy Layout and Challaghatta in Mahadevapura zone and Satellite Town in Yelahanka zone.

The Palike used 10 earthmovers, while BBMP engineers, revenue officers, marshals and police personnel were deployed in the areas to ensure that there was no threat from encroachers.

The BBMP stated that it will clear seven buildings and four compound walls in Shantiniketan Layout.

In Papareddy Layout, the wall of an apartment cutting into the rajakaluve and four sheds built on the empty space of rajakaluve were removed. In Basavanapura, one compound wall and one empty space will be cleared.

BBMP Zonal Commissioner Dr KV Trilok Chandra said that in Challaghatta, the 2.5-metre width and 150.5-metre length of the rajakaluve has been encroached by the Nalapad Academy on Survey Number 70/14.

Concrete slabs, the compound wall and fencing on the compound have been removed. Also 50 metres of the encroachment has been cleared, while the drive will continue.

The compound wall built by NCBS Institute encroaching into 120-metre length of the rajakaluve in the Satellite Town of Yelahanka zone was cleared.

The drive was halted for a while after local residents picked up an argument with Palike officials. But police personnel and BBMP marshals ensured that the drive continued.

