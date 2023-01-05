Beeps from woman’s jacket, not shirt, made us ask her to remove it: CISF

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The young woman who alleged that security staffers made her remove her shirt during security screening on Tuesday night was asked by a woman screening her only to remove the blue jeans jacket she wore on her person, reveals CCTV footage. This was done in the separate enclosure provided for scanning women and not in public view, said a top Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official.

The woman confessed to CISF that she simply put out the tweet when she was in a frustrated mood due to the delay caused when scanning her hand baggage.

Despite the damage Krishani Gadhvi has caused to the reputation of the Force and the airport, there will be no action, legal or otherwise, taken against her, said the official. The woman has subsequently deleted all her tweets.

Giving details on the sequence of events as recorded on CCTV, the official said that security screening was on around 7.30 pm for the Indigo flight to Ahmedabad (6E 6423), which had a 9 pm departure time. “When the woman passed through the enclosure for ladies and the CISF staffer passed the metal detector over her person, very strong beep sounds emanated from her jacket. Following that, the staffer asked her to remove it so that it could be scanned at the baggage scanner machine.”

Noticing that she was wearing only a camisole, the woman security officer asked her to wait inside the enclosure and she would scan and bring back the jacket to her. “The woman, meanwhile, said she would be comfortable outside and opted to step out of the enclosure. She went to the open space where passengers were in the queue. The jacket was scanned and handed back to her,” the official said.

Meanwhile, her hand baggage had to be opened and subjected to repeated scrutiny as she was carrying some restricted items. “This took somewhere between 3 and 4 minutes and this made her irritable,” he explained. “CISF today called the woman and asked her to explain why she put out such a tweet. She confessed that she was frustrated due to the hand baggage delay and so put out the tweet in an angry mood,” the cop added.

An airport source confirmed that the whole issue revolved around the woman’s jacket only.

BENGALURU: The young woman who alleged that security staffers made her remove her shirt during security screening on Tuesday night was asked by a woman screening her only to remove the blue jeans jacket she wore on her person, reveals CCTV footage. This was done in the separate enclosure provided for scanning women and not in public view, said a top Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official. The woman confessed to CISF that she simply put out the tweet when she was in a frustrated mood due to the delay caused when scanning her hand baggage. Despite the damage Krishani Gadhvi has caused to the reputation of the Force and the airport, there will be no action, legal or otherwise, taken against her, said the official. The woman has subsequently deleted all her tweets. Giving details on the sequence of events as recorded on CCTV, the official said that security screening was on around 7.30 pm for the Indigo flight to Ahmedabad (6E 6423), which had a 9 pm departure time. “When the woman passed through the enclosure for ladies and the CISF staffer passed the metal detector over her person, very strong beep sounds emanated from her jacket. Following that, the staffer asked her to remove it so that it could be scanned at the baggage scanner machine.” Noticing that she was wearing only a camisole, the woman security officer asked her to wait inside the enclosure and she would scan and bring back the jacket to her. “The woman, meanwhile, said she would be comfortable outside and opted to step out of the enclosure. She went to the open space where passengers were in the queue. The jacket was scanned and handed back to her,” the official said. Meanwhile, her hand baggage had to be opened and subjected to repeated scrutiny as she was carrying some restricted items. “This took somewhere between 3 and 4 minutes and this made her irritable,” he explained. “CISF today called the woman and asked her to explain why she put out such a tweet. She confessed that she was frustrated due to the hand baggage delay and so put out the tweet in an angry mood,” the cop added. An airport source confirmed that the whole issue revolved around the woman’s jacket only.