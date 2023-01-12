After pillar crash, now sinkhole emerges on Bengaluru's Brigade Road, biker reportedly injured

Yacoob Mohammed By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the under-construction metro pillar coming crashing down on a mother and her two and half-year-old son on Outer Ring Road in HBR Layout, is still fresh in the minds of people; another incident near a Metro site was reported on Thursday morning.

A big sinkhole developed on Brigade Road on Thursday in which a passenger on a two-wheeler is said to have suffered injuries after he allegedly fell into it. The police are still yet to confirm how the incident took place, as the injured has been rushed to Fortis Hospital for treatment.

As per the reports, the biker is identified as Puneet and he has sustained minor injuries. The incident is said to have occurred at around 12:15 pm, opposite to Brigade Towers at Shanthala Nagar in Bengaluru. The location is around a kilometre away from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (city corporation) head office.

The traffic police of Ashok Nagar station said that as soon as the incident occurred, the biker was taken to the private hospital at Richmond Town for treatment. They said that he will be discharged soon after proper treatment.

"Soon after the incident, the traffic swelled and we had to barricade the area. We have put up caution tapes and have diverted the traffic at the moment."

Officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were not available for a comment.

