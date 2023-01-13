Bengaluru metro pillar crash: HC begins suomoto proceedings against state, BMRCL, BBMP, contractor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking cognisance of the media reports on an under-construction Metro pillar crushed a woman and her toddler son to death in HBR Layout on January 10, 2023, the Karnataka High Court on Friday initiated suomoto proceedings against the authorities of the state government, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the contractor and other relevant authorities.

Also referring to the story titled "From Above & Under: After Pillar Crash, Now Sinkhole At Vellara Jn" published in TNIE on Friday about a big sinkhole developed, two days after the death of mother and son, in front of Brigade Towers at Vellara Junction in Shanthala Nagar, injuring a biker, where the BMRCL is allegedly carrying out tunnelling works, the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi raised concern over the safety of the general public while initiating suomoto proceedings against the concerned authorities.

Citing the various media reports dated January 11, 2023, on the death of a mother and her son, the court observed that the news reports prompted it to initiate suomoto proceedings over the issues raising concern and questions for the public at large namely what are the safety measures prescribed for such works.

Stating that the issues require serious consideration namely whether safety measures are part of tender documents or contract agreements if such safety measures are not part of the tender documents or contract agreements.

It also asked whether any attempt is made to prescribe safety measures by way of government order or notification if safety measures prescribed, what is the mechanism for periodical supervision and check up in the ongoing construction activity, whether any accountability is fixed for failure to maintain the safety measures either on the contractor or agency undertaking the work or the officer concerned supervising the work, the court directed the Registrar General to refer these issues in the suomoto proceedings.

