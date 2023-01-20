Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru road rage: Woman drags businessman on car bonnet for 'three km'

The Jnanabarathi police have registered a case and countercase based on complaints lodged by both sides.

Published: 20th January 2023 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru road rage

A screengrab from the video of businessman being dragged on an SUV bonnet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old businessman on an SUV bonnet was dragged allegedly for nearly '3 km' on Ullal Main Road, Jnanabarathi, on the morning of November 20. The brother and friends of the businessman had to chase the car and stop it to rescue him. 

The incident happened between 10.15 am to 11 am near the Mangalore Independent PU College.

According to sources, a woman named Priyanka and her husband were on their way home after her medical check-up when their car collided with the car of a businessman named Darshan. The collision happened at the Jnanabarathi Main Road area.

WATCH |

When Darshan tried to stop the other car and speak to the couple, Priyanka hit the accelerator in an attempt to flee the scene. Fearing he could be run over, Darshan leapt on to the bonnet of the Tata Nexon car and ended up being dragged for about '3 kms.'

The woman's car has been damaged with stones and the windshield has been completely broken.

The Jnanabarathi police have registered a case and a countercase based on complaints lodged by both sides. 

A few days ago, a biker had dragged a 71-year-old man for almost a kilometre.

