Taraaka Ratna still critical at Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru

Actor-Politician Nandamuri Taraaka Ratna, who is being treated at the Narayana Hrudayalaya after suffering a cardiac arrest, remains in a critical state.

Actor Junior NTR interacts with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar in Bengaluru on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Actor-Politician Nandamuri Taraaka Ratna, who is being treated at the Narayana Hrudayalaya after suffering a cardiac arrest, remains in a critical state.

The actor suffered a cardiac arrest on January 27 during a political rally in Kuppan near Chittoor. After primary treatment in Kuppam, doctors advised that he should be moved to a tertiary centre for advanced treatment as his condition was critical. He was rushed to Narayana Hrudayalaya by road around 1 am on Saturday.

Actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kannada actor Shivarajkumar and N. T. Rama Rao Jr accompanied by Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar visited Taraaka Ratna on Sunday. Hundreds of fans thronged the hospital premise and were seen eagerly waiting outside to know the developments in the health of the actor.

Addressing the media and hundreds of fans who had gathered on the hospital premises, Junior NTR said, “Blessing of our grandfather and countless people are on Taraaka Ratna. Along with his willpower and advanced treatment, he needs prayers from fans to come out of this current situation”.

He added that Taraaka Ratna is responding to treatment, but his condition is still critical. While the hospital has not issued a bulletin on the actor’s health, sources from the Narayana Hrudayalaya revealed that the actor continues to be in critical condition. Doctors from NIMHANS have also joined their counterparts at Narayana Hrudayalaya. Dr Sudhakar promised all possible support from the state.   

