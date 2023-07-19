Engineering student's suicide: College management booked for abetment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The invigilator and management of a well-known engineering college where a 19-year-old second-semester engineering student died by suicide have been booked for abetment to suicide.

The student’s father filed a complaint with the Girinagar police accusing the invigilator and management of mentally harassing his son to take the extreme step instead of giving him a chance to prove his innocence. Aditya Prabhu jumped from the 8th floor of the college building between 12.45 pm and 1 pm on Monday.

In his complaint, the student’s father, 50-year-old J Girish Prabhu, an engineer, residing at an upscale apartment on Kanakapura Road, stated that his son carried his mobile phone unknowingly in his bag. The phone was in aeroplane mode since there was an examination.

ALSO READ | Caught for malpractice, student jumps to death in Karnataka

“The invigilator blamed Aditya for malpractice and did not allow him to give an explanation and prove his innocence. He was taken out of the class and his belongings and phone confiscated. My son was left unattended without any supervision after the mental harassment.

When my wife went to the college, the management kept her waiting and later informed her that Aditya was dead,” Girish Prabhu stated. The Girinagar police have summoned the invigilator and management for questioning.

BENGALURU: The invigilator and management of a well-known engineering college where a 19-year-old second-semester engineering student died by suicide have been booked for abetment to suicide. The student’s father filed a complaint with the Girinagar police accusing the invigilator and management of mentally harassing his son to take the extreme step instead of giving him a chance to prove his innocence. Aditya Prabhu jumped from the 8th floor of the college building between 12.45 pm and 1 pm on Monday. In his complaint, the student’s father, 50-year-old J Girish Prabhu, an engineer, residing at an upscale apartment on Kanakapura Road, stated that his son carried his mobile phone unknowingly in his bag. The phone was in aeroplane mode since there was an examination.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Caught for malpractice, student jumps to death in Karnataka “The invigilator blamed Aditya for malpractice and did not allow him to give an explanation and prove his innocence. He was taken out of the class and his belongings and phone confiscated. My son was left unattended without any supervision after the mental harassment. When my wife went to the college, the management kept her waiting and later informed her that Aditya was dead,” Girish Prabhu stated. The Girinagar police have summoned the invigilator and management for questioning.