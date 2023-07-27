Miss-Fit: Tips and tricks for a healthy body

Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

How do you deal with cravings, especially during this rainy season?

I read you. Yes, we are humans and we do crave something hot and spicy during this weather and unfortunately, most of these dishes are unhealthy and high on empty calories. Go ahead and have them in moderation and don’t make it an everyday thing. Here are some tips to prevent your cravings. Choose healthy snacks over unhealthy ones, remember a minute on your lips, a lifetime on your hips; stay hydrated as sometimes thirst can be mistaken for hunger; opt for healthier options like fruit, nuts, or vegetables; consume adequate protein as it’s filling, takes time to digest, and prevents hunger pangs and cravings.

I am 45 and almost heading towards menopause. I can feel my body going through changes. What’s bothering is my weight gain and bloating sensation. Help me address these issues.

There are various symptoms one experiences physically and mentally due to hormonal changes in the body during perimenopause and menopause. Weight gain, food intolerances leading to bloating, poor gut health, lack of sleep and constipation are some of the most common symptoms one experiences.

Apart from not chewing and gulping food, these are foods like dairy, including curd, gluten, high-fibre and sugary foods, mushroom, onion, garlic, cabbage, lentils, beans, cashew, alcohol and sports drinks that can trigger bloating. Do an elimination diet to find out what could be triggering the bloat. Weight can be managed with a proper balanced diet and exercise. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins in your diet. Stay committed to your exercise routines. Include 30-40 minutes of cardio and weekly two sessions of total body strength training exercises. Inadequate sleep affects gut health and contributes to bloating. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night.

You always talk about exercise for the body...is there any exercise for the face that I can do to stop my skin from sagging?

We have exercises for the body, face and brain too. Face yoga and brain gym are gaining popularity of late and I recommend both of them. A ping-pong diet and exercise routine can lead to skin laxity and sagging. So stay consistent with your diet and exercises. A youthful face and body with an ageing brain is a disaster. Keep your brain active by solving riddles, word building, sudoku, etc. To tighten the facial skin, consult a face yoga professional who can help you.

