Elderly man from Karnataka downs 900 ml liquor after accepting an alcohol challenge, dies

Thimmegowda (60) died after consuming 10 sachets of 90ml liquor without water or soda in 30 minutes.

By Express News Service

HASSAN:  A senior citizen died after accepting an alcohol challenge in Sigaranahalli village of Holenarasipur taluk on Tuesday. 

Thimmegowda (60) died after consuming 10 sachets of 90ml liquor without water or soda in 30 minutes. The victim and his friend Devaraj were having a normal conversation at a bus stand. When the discussion moved to alcohol, Devaraj challenged Thimmegowda to consume alcohol neat and get double the benefit.

Krishnegowda who was present at the spot brought the liquor after Thimegowda accepted the challenge. He started throwing up blood after consuming 10 sachets of 90ml each and died on the spot.

Krishnegowda and Devaraj fled from the scene. Villagers rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the victim’s residence. 

Holenarasipur police have registered a case against Devaraj and Krishnegowda, who are still at large.

