Fuelling champions

BENGALURU: The fiercely competitive world of elite sports demands every last bit of potential that an athlete can muster. From rigorous training schedules to cutting-edge equipment, the quest for peak performance is relentless. Yet, a powerful but oft-overlooked factor lies on their plates. If one were to imagine the human body as a high-performance machine, then carbohydrates are the fuel powering it; proteins the building blocks; vitamins and minerals are finely-tuned lubricants. Hence, a personalised nutritional plan isn’t just about eating healthy; it’s the key to pushing physical limits, recovering faster, and staying ahead of the injury curve.

For cricketer Smriti Mandhana – who recently led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a historic maiden title at the second edition of the Women’s Premier League – unlocking that full potential meant partnering with Bengaluru-based sports nutritionist Ryan Fernando. An RCB fan since the team’s inception, Fernando was delighted at the team’s success.

“I actually jumped up on my sofa! I’ve lived in Bengaluru for 15 years now, and I’ve always been a huge Virat [Kohli] and RCB fan. Every year, it’s been the same disappointment. But when the women’s team won, I immediately messaged Smriti and Renuka [Thakur], saying ‘You guys did what the men couldn’t do!’ ” he laughs, adding that he hopes the title win inspires more women to take up the sport and convinces more parents to support their daughters’ dreams.

Throughout his decades-long career, Fernando has worked with some of the best sports talent in the country, including cricketers Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj, and Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar among others. Currently, his clients include RCB’s Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Renuka Singh Thakur.