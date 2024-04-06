Another road rage case in Bengaluru, miscreants attack victim

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of three scooter-borne miscreants harassing a family by trailing their car near St John’s Hospital, another family has undergone a similar horrific road rage experience near Varthur on the same night.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, along with his family and a one-and-half-year-old child, was stopped by two accused, riding a Tamil Nadu-registered motorbike, for taking a turn without putting on the indicator. The accused attacked the complainant and also called their associate to the spot.

The third accused attacked the victim with his steel kada. They also abused the victim’s wife, the complaint stated. The victim managed to hold on to the bike of the accused and also called the police control room. When one of the accused came to take his bike, the police arrested him. The victim was treated at a hospital in KR Puram. The Whitefield police have registered a case.

R Shivakumar, a resident of Sri Krishna Temple Road in Indiranagar, had gone to his friend’s house in Kadugodi along with his wife and child. On their way back home around 9 pm on Sunday, Shivakumar drove his car to a CNG gas station at Varthur. While he was taking a left turn to the gas station, the two accused, who were coming behind on a bike, stopped the car and picked a fight for taking a sudden left without putting on the indicator. Both the accused started punching Shivakumar’s face.

“I started bleeding, but I held on to the bike of the accused,” Shivakumar, a transporter, told TNIE. “Of the three accused, two are identified as Parashuram and Mani. One was arrested on the spot. The bike has also been seized,” said the Whitefield police.

On the same night, a family of three who were returning to their residence in Begur from the St John’s Hospital were harassed by three scooter-borne miscreants accusing them of not putting an indicator while taking a right turn. The Madiwala police have arrested the accused.