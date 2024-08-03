Man dies after jumping in front of moving Metro train in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old man died after jumping in front of a moving Namma Metro train at Doddakallasandra Metro Station in south Bengaluru on Saturday evening at around 5.45 pm.
According to preliminary information, shared by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials, the man, yet to be identified, jumped in front of the train on the Green Line just after it began moving. "The driver was unable to hold the brakes and the train passed over him. He was unaccompanied when he jumped on the tracks. This is a case of death by suicide," a senior BMRCL official said.
Sources in the BMRCL said the body of the deceased was lying on the tracks till around 7.30 pm as they were waiting for the police and other forensic teams to give complete clearance for operations to resume.
The BMRCL took to social media to post that Metro train services between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute Stations have been suspended.
Police said the identity of the deceased and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.
This is the second such incident this year on the Namma Metro tracks. Two days back, a four-year-old had accidentally fallen on the metro tracks while playing at Baiyappanahalli Metro station. Alert Metro staffers switched off the emergency trip system power line of the tracks and saved the child.
Earlier on March 22, a 19-year-old law student from National Law School of India University, identified as Dhruv Jatin Thakkar, a native of Mumbai, died after jumping in front of a train that was just ready to leave Attiguppe Metro Station.
The first incident of a man jumping in front of a moving Metro train was reported on February 21, 2012, when a 17-year-old youth, identified as Vishnu Charan, threw himself on the tracks at MG Road station.