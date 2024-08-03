Man dies after jumping in front of moving Metro train in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old man died after jumping in front of a moving Namma Metro train at Doddakallasandra Metro Station in south Bengaluru on Saturday evening at around 5.45 pm.

According to preliminary information, shared by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials, the man, yet to be identified, jumped in front of the train on the Green Line just after it began moving. "The driver was unable to hold the brakes and the train passed over him. He was unaccompanied when he jumped on the tracks. This is a case of death by suicide," a senior BMRCL official said.

Sources in the BMRCL said the body of the deceased was lying on the tracks till around 7.30 pm as they were waiting for the police and other forensic teams to give complete clearance for operations to resume.

The BMRCL took to social media to post that Metro train services between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute Stations have been suspended.