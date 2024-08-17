Gains from black brews

BENGALURU: Black coffee, celebrated for its simplicity and robust flavour, is a staple in many cultures and daily routines. Beyond its role as a wake-up drink, black coffee offers a variety of nutritional benefits that contribute to overall health.

It is essentially free of calories, fat, and sugar, making it an excellent choice for those mindful of their caloric intake. Despite its minimal calorie content, black coffee is rich in bioactive compounds that offer significant health benefits.

Key nutritional components

1 Caffeine: Black coffee’s most well-known ingredient is caffeine, a natural stimulant that affects the central nervous system. An eight-ounce cup contains approximately 95 mg of caffeine, although this can vary depending on factors like brewing method and coffee bean type.

2 Antioxidants: Coffee is one of the richest sources of antioxidants in the diet. These include chlorogenic acid and polyphenols, which help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

3 Vitamins and minerals: While not a major source, black coffee does contain small amounts of essential nutrients such as Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Niacin (Vitamin B3), Magnesium, and Potassium.