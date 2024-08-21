HSR Layout sexual assault case: Survivor rammed autos, booked

BENGALURU: The 21-year-old student, who was allegedly raped by a choreographer in HSR Layout police station limits on Sunday, has been booked by the Adugodi traffic police for negligent driving and crashing the car into two auto-rickshaws on Saturday night, hours before the alleged rape.

Ajaz A, the auto driver who has filed a complaint, stated that the woman was driving her car recklessly after taking a U-turn and hit his parked auto-rickshaw. While taking a reverse, she hit another auto-rickshaw near Mangala junction on 80 feet road in Koramangala, around 11.45 pm on Saturday and sped away. “As we didn’t see the car registration number, we chased the car till Forum Mall junction and it stopped at the signal. When we questioned them about the accident, the woman and a man exited the vehicle, leading to an argument with the auto drivers. As the situation escalated, a crowd gathered, and a Hoysala patrol vehicle also arrived. In the melee, the girl walked away, unnoticed by others,” he said, adding that both auto-rickshaws had minor damages.

The police said that after the incident, they seized two auto-rickshaws and the car, and based on the complaint by the auto-rickshaw driver on Sunday, a case was registered against the survivor under Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of BNS and Sections 134(b), 187 ) of IMV Act. The police will issue the notice after the survivor recovers and check whether she has a valid driving licence and whether she was under the influence of alcohol. The offenses are bailable, an officer said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said the woman is currently recovering and that the police are awaiting her medical report.