Bengaluru: What happens to seized PoP Ganesha idols still mystery

A volunteer from Friends of Lake, Ram Prasad, told the TNIE, “Merely filling up kalyanis for idol immersion is not preparation. There should be a division of kalyanis for immersion, depending on the size. The number of idols has increased since 2016, but the infrastructure or procedures followed by civic bodies have not changed in all these years. Clay idols cannot be over 3 ft, but idols immersed in kalyanis are larger. In 2016, idol-makers and sellers had given a written undertaking not to manufacture or sell PoP idols. Yet, such idols continue to be seized. No one knows what is happening to the seized idols.”

As per environmental rules, PoP products should be sent to construction and debris (C&D) waste processing units for treatment and recycling. Head of Rock Crystals, a C&D waste processing unit in Kannur, Rajesh K, said that prior to Covid, raw materials came in for recycling. However, now, the quantity has reduced. Recollecting the recent Hebbal flyover flooding, Rajesh added that not just PoP, even C&D waste is being dumped around, and not sent to processing units.

A KSPCB official, requesting anonymity, said, “Court orders passed in 2023 clearly state that PoP idols should be destroyed. But we do not know how. It is a religious issue. No crushing unit is ready to accept the idols. At present, they are stocked up at various well-guarded locations. No official wants to take any decision on it.”

Also, there is no clarity on which department is handling idol immersion. Experts said that within BBMP, several departments are handling it. “The government has not been able to ensure a single-window system since 2016,” they added.