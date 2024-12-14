Bengaluru techie suicide: Atul’s wife, others apply for anticipatory bail

LUCKNOW: Following the death of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, 34, his wife and three of her family members have filed for anticipatory bail at the Allahabad High Court on Friday, in connection with the FIR charging them with abetment of suicide lodged.

Subhash had left behind a 24-page suicide note and a video clip accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. He alleged that his wife, Nikita, her mother, Nisha, her brother Anurag and uncle Sushil Singhania harassed him during the course of an ongoing litigation over divorce, alimony and child custody in Jaunpur family court.

Bengaluru police registered an FIR based on a complaint made by Atul's brother Bikas Kumar. In response to the FIR, the accused filed an anticipatory bail plea on Friday. The plea may come up for hearing later this week.