Bengaluru techie suicide: Atul’s wife, others apply for anticipatory bail

LUCKNOW: Following the death of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, 34, his wife and three of her family members have filed for anticipatory bail at the Allahabad High Court on Friday, in connection with the FIR charging them with abetment of suicide lodged.
Subhash had left behind a 24-page suicide note and a video clip accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. He alleged that his wife, Nikita, her mother, Nisha, her brother Anurag and uncle Sushil Singhania harassed him during the course of an ongoing litigation over divorce, alimony and child custody in Jaunpur family court.
Bengaluru police registered an FIR based on a complaint made by Atul's brother Bikas Kumar. In response to the FIR, the accused filed an anticipatory bail plea on Friday. The plea may come up for hearing later this week.
Meanwhile, a four-member Bengaluru police team travelled to Jaunpur on Thursday to serve summons at the Singhania residence. Circle Officer Ayush Srivastava stated, “Nikita Singhania is to appear before the investigating officer at Marathahalli police station, Bengaluru, within three days for interrogation regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of her husband Atul Subhash.”
However, the police team found the family’s home locked, and neighbours indicated the family had fled the locality on Wednesday past midnight.
As per Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, while case was registered already, two teams were formed to trace the family.
Atul’s father, Pawan Kumar, who lives in Samastipur in Bihar, recounted that Atul said to him that those in the mediation court did not work as per law, not even as per the rules of the Supreme Court.
“She (Nikita) used to frame one charge after another,” said the distraught father while talking to media persons. The constant legal pressure, deeply affected his son, claimed Pawan Kumar.
“He was broken from inside, though he didn’t tell anyone anything. Suddenly, we received the information about the incident—he sent a mail to our younger son around 1 am. It’s 100% true, the allegation of the deceased against his wife and her family.”
Dismissing the allegations, Nikita’s uncle Sushil Singhania said, “Subhash's allegations are baseless. Nikita is not here. Once she returns, she will respond to everything. She has an answer to every allegation they have made. I live separately. I am her uncle, but I don’t have much information about the case. They have been handling it.”