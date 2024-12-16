Parents of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash seek custody of their 4-year-old grandson

The family of Bengaluru techie who died by suicide alleging harassment from his estranged wife and her family members has sought the custody of his four-year-old son.

The techie Atul Subhash's brother Bikas Kumar has been quoted as saying by a report, "Our family lost Atul; we want custody of only son. My parents wants to see Atul in the boy. He is the junior Atul for them."

The family has no idea about the whereabouts of the child.

Atul Subhash's estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, along with her mother Nisha and brother Anurag, were arrested for allegedly abetting the techie's suicide. Hours later, his father, Pawan Kumar Modi, raised concerns about the whereabouts of his grandson expressing fears for the child’s safety.

He alo said that the family has decided not to immerse Atul Subhash's ashes until they receive justice. According to Mr Modi, the family has brought Atul's ashes but will refrain from performing the ritual due to their commitment to seeking justice.